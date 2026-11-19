The new "Hunger Games" prequel ​explores how young Haymitch Abernathy's ordeal ​in a deadly televised contest shapes ‌him and ​helps sow the seeds of the rebellion against his country's oppressive rulers depicted in the later films.

The films follow children, called ‌tributes, who are forced to fight to the death in a televised spectacle staged by the rulers of the fictional nation of Panem. Joseph Zada, who plays Haymitch in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the ‌Reaping" opening in US theaters on Friday, said he had to immerse himself in ‌the character's suffering, with each devastating moment presenting a new emotional challenge.

"It was such a tough emotional journey to try and have each of those really destroying moments feel different," Zada said. The film shows how those experiences ⁠shaped ​Haymitch's alcoholism and abrasive demeanor. The ⁠sixth film in the franchise based on Suzanne Collins' dystopian novels turns back the clock to show how ⁠Haymitch became the hardened mentor who would later help a new generation challenge Panem's rulers. Woody Harrelson played ​the older Haymitch in the earlier films.

"Sunrise on the Reaping" serves as both a ⁠sequel to the film "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" and a prequel to the four original "Hunger ⁠Games" ​films starring Jennifer Lawrence. Maya Hawke, who plays a young Wiress, a former Hunger Games victor who would later join the rebellion against Panem's rulers, said the film's depiction of "human pain" ⁠also carried a message about social change.

"It actually takes a lot of efforts, failed efforts, to ⁠make change," Hawke said. The ⁠film also stars Mckenna Grace, Whitney Peak and Ben Wang. Grace and Wang said they had grown up with the books, with Wang recalling "the ‌height of 'Hunger ‌Games' mania."