Dozens of people were missing on Thursday after a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized off the coast of ‌Senegal, a local non-governmental organisation said, in the latest incident along the West Africa route.

Nearly 600 people have died trying to reach the Canary Islands from West Africa so far this year, the UN refugee agency, known as UNHCR, said this week. Traffic has intensified this month, as ‌sea conditions became calmer and more favourable for crossings. More than 8,000 people arrived at the Canary Islands in the first 12 days ‌of November, tripling the number of arrivals recorded in all of November last year and hitting the highest monthly level since October 2023, UNHCR said.

The journeys from Senegal and neighbouring countries on rickety boats are often perilous, resulting in dozens of deaths despite authorities' efforts to intercept them. Earlier this month, a sinking north of ⁠Dakar near ​the town of Kebemer killed more ⁠than 40 people. The latest incident occurred overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday off the coast of Yenne, a town south of the capital Dakar, and one death had ⁠been confirmed as of Thursday morning, French radio reported.

"There was a survivor who said there were around 50 people aboard," Adama Mbengue, president of Action ​for Human Rights and Friendship, told Reuters. SENEGAL'S PRESIDENT STRESSES NEED TO BOOST YOUTH JOB PROSPECTS

Following the earlier sinking near the town ⁠of Kebemer, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said on X that his government would "fight against those who organize these crossings" and try to "provide our youth with reasons to have hope ⁠here ​at home". At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Faye requested a detailed report on the challenges to curbing irregular migration and stressed the need to improve youth employment prospects, according to a government statement.

Earlier in the week, UNHCR called for urgent action to save lives ⁠along migration routes and Patrick Eba, deputy director of the agency's Division of International Protection and Solutions, said that job creation in West ⁠Africa would help reduce fatalities at ⁠sea. "We are failing to give people opportunities and options where they are," he said.

"These are people who are not fleeing war or persecution. Migrants across this region are searching for opportunities that they cannot ‌find in their ‌own countries."