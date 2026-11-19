Shares in Meta have fallen as much as 24% since October’s high and chances ​are they could be about to start another leg lower, technical analysis ​indicates.

Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart. Technical analysts ‌use ​charts of price history to map out a stock’s next move. Something they look for as they assess the possibility of further falls or the potential for a rebound is support and resistance. Support is a level that works like ‌a floor for the price, while resistance is the opposite — it caps a stock’s rise. Support and resistance often become targets for traders.

There are many ways to arrive at support and resistance. Some are based on mathematical calculations while others are simply lows and highs where a stock has paused previously. One system commonly used for support and resistance ‌is called Fibonacci retracements. These are levels based on percentages of a move that stocks tend to revisit. In Meta’s case, the stock halted its recent fall ‌near the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the July-September rally, which is located at $584.75, according to data supplied by LSEG. The 76.4% Fibonacci level is a significant retracement in technical analysis because it means that a stock has given back almost all of the previous gains. This is potentially the last stop before undoing the upward trend entirely. Basically, it’s where bulls can make their last stand before capitulating.

Initially, Meta bounced ⁠off that ​Fibonacci level two weeks ago, indicating that buyers ⁠were finally regaining control. However, the stock failed last week to advance above resistance in the $648-$650 area made up of previous weekly highs and lows. Its drop this week beneath last week’s low signaled ⁠that the recovery attempt was foundering. If so, a slide below the 76.4% Fibonacci and other support in the $583.50-$585 area would lead traders to target August weekly lows in the $537-$556 range. After ​that, the $520-$525 zone comprised of weekly lows from March and July would be next.

When analysts expect a stock to fall, they often turn to measures ⁠of momentum to stress-test their view. One is called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI. It gauges the scale and speed of a move to see if momentum is building up in favor of a fall. ⁠Another ​tool is Moving Average Convergence Divergence, or MACD. It compares two moving averages to assess momentum. Both measures indicate there is sufficient momentum for a downward move. However, market risk is a two-way affair. If Meta were to bounce back above the $648-$650 levels, then the risk of further losses would dissipate.

Meta did not immediately comment ⁠on the analysis when contacted by email. What the chart shows:

(Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee the outcome. The column ‌does not constitute investment advice or ‌trading recommendations. ) (Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. ​Editing by Burton Frierson and Sonali Paul)