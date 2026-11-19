Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane highlighted the power of sport in strengthening ties between India and New Zealand, emphasising how sporting relationships can bring nations closer and create opportunities that extend beyond the playing field. Rahane was recently part of the India–New Zealand: 100 Years of Unity Through Sport celebrations, organised by Sport New Zealand Ihi Aotearoa. He shared the stage with former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott and former New Zealand hockey player Gemma McCaw, reflecting on the role of sport in fostering connections, building relationships and creating opportunities for collaboration between the two nations, according to a press release.

Rahane also reflected on how sportspersons can transition into entrepreneurship and explore new professional opportunities after their playing careers. “Gemma's business venture in the wellness space and Grant's sports equipment venture were great examples of how athletes can carry the experiences, learnings and relationships built during their playing careers into new professional pursuits,” he said in a post on LinkedIn.

Drawing from his own experiences, Rahane also recalled playing against New Zealand on several occasions and spoke about his admiration for the team's sporting spirit and competitive approach. For the former India skipper, three things stood out: “As sportspersons, we naturally identify with resilient businesses, having gone through several experiences in our own professional careers. We will come across several business opportunities along the way, but we cannot take up every one of them. It is important to find business partners we can trust and work with and contribute meaningfully to select ventures. Every business has different needs and opportunities where we can add value through the experience and equity we have built during our sporting careers. It is important to work with founders to understand exactly how we can contribute to their organisations.”

“As India and New Zealand look ahead to the next 100 years, I hope sport continues to be a powerful bridge between our two countries, inspiring young players and athletes, creating opportunities and bringing fans together”, he added. Looking ahead, he expressed hope that the sporting relationship between the two countries would continue to grow over the next century. (ANI)