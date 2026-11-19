Nasdaq futures rose more than 2% on Thursday after Anthropic priced its IPO above the marketed range, bolstering expectations for a strong debut and reviving sentiment around beaten-down AI stocks. Anthropic priced its ‌upsized offering at $83 per share, above its $70 to $78 range, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record that valued the AI lab at about $1.5 trillion. It will begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day.

The listing follows weeks of selling in chipmakers and cloud companies, as investors fretted over ‌stretched valuations, hefty spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt exit. "A strong debut is the tonic that ‌the market needs after such a volatile period... it tells us that investor demand is still there," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem." Hyperscalers Amazon and Alphabet, also among the investors in the AI startup, added 2.2% and 3.9%, respectively, ⁠in premarket ​trading.

Chipmakers also gained, with Nvidia up ⁠1.8% after falling for five straight sessions through Wednesday, as upbeat revenue forecast did little to uplift sentiment. Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron , and Marvell rose between 3.2% and 4.6%.

Neoclouds ⁠CoreWeave and Nebius gained 4.8% each, while data center-related companies IREN and Applied Digital climbed 5.4% each. At 05:48 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 335 points, ​or 0.67%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 92 points, or 1.25%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 585.5 points, or 2.15%.

The S&P ⁠500 logged its fifth consecutive session of decline on Wednesday, with Hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting also weighing on sentiment. Nearly all Fed officials saw a need ⁠for ​more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according to the minutes from the central bank's October policy meeting, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and could call for tighter policy.

Investors will now parse remarks from several Fed officials due later on ⁠Thursday. Traders are pricing in near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move, according ⁠to LSEG data.

Among other movers, ⁠Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 10% after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue forecast, helping drive gains of 4.5% to 7% in peers CrowdStrike , Cloudflare, Okta and Zscaler. Walmart is scheduled to report quarterly earnings before the ‌opening bell on ‌Thursday.