World court says Myanmar must allow safe return of Rohingya refugees, ruling ongoing
Judges at the World Court ruled on Thursday that Myanmar must allow the safe return of the Rohingya Muslim minority to their place of residence and allow reunification of families. A reading of the judgment was ongoing.
The state must "facilitate the safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohinghya displaced as a result of Myamar's wrongful acts," presiding judge Yuji Iwasawa said.