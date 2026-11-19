​Judges at ‌the World ​Court ruled on Thursday that ‌Myanmar must allow the safe return of the Rohingya Muslim ‌minority to their place ‌of residence and allow reunification of families. A reading of ⁠the ​judgment ⁠was ongoing.

The state must "facilitate the ⁠safe and dignified return to their ​place of residence and ⁠the reunification of families for the ⁠Rohinghya ​displaced as a result of Myamar's ⁠wrongful acts," presiding judge Yuji Iwasawa ⁠said.