China released on ​Thursday a "peace declaration" it ​said its President ‌Xi Jinping ​and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had agreed ‌on at their unprecedented three-way meeting, where they said nuclear wars were futile and should never be fought. All three countries ‌committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security, according ‌to the four-point declaration published by Chinese official media Xinhua.

The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation ⁠of ​nuclear weapons, it said. Leaders ⁠of the world's biggest nuclear powers, Xi, Trump and Putin also ⁠discussed the war in Ukraine at the meeting they described as ​historic in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The three ⁠heads of state also agreed on reform for a more effective United ⁠Nations, ​and said that the International Criminal Court and similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction, according to the ⁠declaration. "The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state ⁠consent ⁠and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance," it said.