China says Xi, Trump, Putin reach peace declaration at trilateral meeting
China released on Thursday a "peace declaration" it said its President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin had agreed on at their unprecedented three-way meeting, where they said nuclear wars were futile and should never be fought. All three countries committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security, according to the four-point declaration published by Chinese official media Xinhua.
The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, it said. Leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers, Xi, Trump and Putin also discussed the war in Ukraine at the meeting they described as historic in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
The three heads of state also agreed on reform for a more effective United Nations, and said that the International Criminal Court and similar institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction, according to the declaration. "The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance," it said.