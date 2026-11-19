Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Israel says it concludes Gaza tank raid

Israel’s military said on Thursday it had concluded a tank raid to dismantle a suspected Hamas tunnel in the central Gaza Strip, its highest-profile ground incursion across the yellow ceasefire line since a truce ​halted major fighting more than a year ago. Posting a message to the people of Gaza on Facebook, the military said its forces ended an "activity against Hamas infrastructure" in the area, and that ​the main north-south Salahudeen road had been reopened for traffic.

Zelenskiy says Ukrainian battlefield positions strong, cites defence against attacks on two cities

President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said on Wednesday that Ukraine's positions on the battlefield in the 4-1/2-year-old war against Russia were strong, citing the defence of two frontline towns against Russian attacks. Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, referred to the contested cities of Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk region.

World court finds Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya population

The World Court on Thursday ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Muslim minority Rohingya population. It is the first time a state has been found responsible for genocide at the court.

Somalia asks UAE ambassador to leave within 72 hours

Somalia's information minister said on Thursday the government had asked the United Arab Emirates ambassador to leave ‌the country within 72 hours. Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said in a broadcast on the state-run news agency that Somalia has also asked its ambassador to UAE to return home.

Reactions as top UN court finds Myanmar guilty of genocide against Rohingya

The International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against the Muslim Rohingya minority population in 2017, the first time it held a state responsible for genocide. The case, filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, has been closely watched by governments, lawyers, rights groups and Rohingya communities for its implications for how states are judged under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Analysis-Migrants fuelled Spain's boom - now investors fear an anti-immigration government could stifle economy

Rapid immigration helped turn Spain into one of Europe's biggest economic success stories in recent years, but tighter controls on migrant numbers under a future right-wing government could undermine that performance. Opinion polls put the conservative People's Party (PP) ahead of ‌Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists before Spain's November 29 election but show that it would likely need an alliance with the far-right, anti-immigrant Vox to govern.

Top UN court finds Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against Muslim Rohingya

The highest United Nations court ruled on Thursday that thousands of killings and widespread sexual violence by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya Muslim minority population in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide. The decision, seven years after ‌the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. It was the first time the court held a state responsible for genocide.

Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper hit in Houthi strike on Saudi wealth fund HQ

Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck on Thursday by a suspected Houthi missile in the latest blow in the Iran-backed Yemeni group's war with the kingdom. The strike blew out windows across seven to eight floors of PIF Tower, bending parts of its metal facade. It was the second time in less than two weeks that a Houthi attack damaged a landmark in Riyadh's financial district, with state oil giant Aramco's building hit in a November 8 attack.

Denmark ratifies Trump deal over Greenland

Denmark's parliament on Thursday unanimously ratified a security agreement with US President Donald Trump covering Greenland, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic island's future that has rattled transatlantic relations. The US, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in ⁠September to resolve tensions after ​Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory that is home to 57,000 people.

Violence ⁠rises in Bangladesh as Hasina supporters escalate protests, fuelling instability

Fresh violence broke out in Bangladesh on Thursday as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's supporters enforced a shutdown and the ancestral home of former interim leader Muhammad Yunus was set ablaze, igniting fears of new instability. Separately, unrelated protests by garment workers demanding higher wages continued in some districts, with hundreds of workers blocking a key highway into the capital Dhaka, forcing factory closures.

Analysis-UN could soon be leaderless as race to succeed Guterres stalls

With under two months left in Antonio Guterres' ⁠term as UN secretary-general and no agreement on a successor, the world body faces a once-unthinkable possibility: it could soon have no leader. The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold another secret ballot this week to pick the next UN chief, but after eight rounds of voting, the council’s five veto-wielding members have not agreed on a successor. Officials are scrambling to draft contingency plans in case no one is at the helm when Guterres steps down on December 31.

China's Xi says ​US should do 'right thing' on Taiwan to avoid setbacks in relations

China's president said on Thursday the US should do the "right thing" on Taiwan to avoid major setbacks in Sino-American ties, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, following talks between Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei's objections, and says the ⁠issue is its most important and sensitive in relations with Washington. China's military operates around Taiwan daily.

Exclusive-Trump official floated ceding Guyanese territory to Venezuela, sources say

A Trump administration official suggested to Guyana in recent months that it consider ceding some of its territory to neighboring Venezuela, a comment that shocked officials from the small oil-producing nation and forced Washington to reassure them that US policy regarding the countries' borders had not changed, three people familiar with the matter said. Venezuela has long claimed the Essequibo - an area in Guyana rich in gold, diamonds and bauxite - ⁠but the ​US and essentially every other country in the world recognize it as Guyanese in practice.

Day 3 of Trump's Asia tour: big summits, bigger spectacle and unfinished deals

US President Donald Trump wrapped up the signature day of his Asia trip on Thursday with separate meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, followed by an unprecedented trilateral gathering of the three leaders, who together oversee the world's largest nuclear arsenals. The high-profile encounters offered Trump a chance to showcase his personal diplomacy and project American influence abroad, even as questions remained about the substance of trade announcements and other promised breakthroughs. He now heads back to Washington to confront a political landscape reshaped by sweeping Democratic victories in the midterm elections.

West presses Iran at IAEA to let inspections resume at bombed nuclear sites

The United States, Britain, France and Germany jointly pressed Tehran at a meeting of ⁠the UN atomic watchdog's board on Thursday to let inspectors return to its nuclear sites bombed by the US and Israel last year, accusing Tehran of "stonewalling". Iran has not granted the International Atomic Energy Agency access to those nuclear facilities since the military strikes against them in June 2025.

With foreign aid slashed, Africa must 'own its own future', billionaire Ibrahim says

African governments should use a slump in foreign aid ⁠as a chance to take control of their development by cracking down on tax loopholes and investing more domestic resources, British-Sudanese billionaire ⁠Mo Ibrahim has told Reuters. Ibrahim, who made his fortune in telecoms before moving into philanthropy, oversees a foundation that produces an index of African governance examining the state of everything from human rights to armed conflict.

Iraqi forces strike compromise with powerful pro-Iran militia, security officials say

Iraq has reached a compromise with the powerful Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, three senior security officials said, after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi readied security forces to move against the group. Iraqi officials had accused the group of running a smuggling ring that siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of state-owned oil.

Trump says US will 'see what happens' in conflict with Iran after ‌January 1

US President Donald Trump said in comments broadcast on Thursday that the ‌United States would "see what happens" in its conflict with Iran after January 1, without explaining what the significance of that date might be. In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation against Iran and indicating he ​could wind down hostilities, with the two sides in a standoff over efforts to resolve the conflict.