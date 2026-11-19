Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump makes third trip to Supreme Court over Venezuelan deportation protections

President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to keep in place the government's decision to strip humanitarian deportation protections from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the US, marking the third time it has come to the nation's top judicial body in the legal fight. The Justice Department filed an emergency request asking the Supreme Court to again put on hold a federal ​judge's ruling that officials lacked the authority to end the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, granted to the migrants under former President Joe Biden, while a legal challenge to the policy proceeds.

Judge extends block on construction of Trump's triumphal arch

A federal judge on Wednesday extended an earlier ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's administration from constructing a ​proposed 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery, the latest setback for one of his efforts to leave a lasting architectural mark on the nation’s capital. In a brief order, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan extended for another two weeks ‌a restraining order she issued ​on November 5 that temporarily blocked construction of the arch. That earlier order was set to expire on Thursday.

Speaker vote gives progressive Democrats a chance to vent at Hakeem Jeffries

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will choose their nominee for speaker on Wednesday. For some progressive newcomers to Congress, it also marks the first opportunity to formally register their discontent with Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. “We’re not going to rubber-stamp anything,” said Representative-elect Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, who has not committed to backing Jeffries. “We want to sit and have a conversation about the issues and what’s the plan going forward.”

Surge in software patches likely behind recent tech outages; bank regulators on alert

Recent disruptions to the way people work, access bank accounts and travel are likely linked to corporate efforts to rapidly patch newly discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age, experts said. US government officials have sought to reassure the public that the tech outages are not related, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio telling reporters in Manila this week that company patches — software and operating system updates intended to fix security vulnerabilities — are, at times, "creating short-term disruption in ‌the way the system works."

Sanofi's pill becomes first US-approved drug for rare neurological disorder

The US FDA on Wednesday approved Sanofi's oral drug venglustat, the first treatment approved for a type of rare genetic condition affecting the brain and nervous system. The drug, branded as Infilbray, is approved to treat type 3 Gaucher disease, the neurological variant of the disorder that causes certain fatty substances to accumulate in organs and tissues.

Popular websites compromised in bid to steal crypto, target iPhone users

Some of the world's most visited websites, including those of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and Ikea, were compromised in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher said on Monday. Malicious JavaScript was aimed at visitors to websites belonging to 178 organizations across multiple sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

US judge rejects JPMorgan bid to dismiss lurid sexual harassment case

JPMorgan Chase failed on Wednesday to win the dismissal of a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit by former investment banker Chirayu Rana after accusing him of persuading his sister and a friend to lie for him. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also exhorted Rana, JPMorgan and co-defendant Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, to press their claims and defenses through the court process, lamenting how the case "has been fought in part as a public relations battle."

Trump withdraws Heidi Overton's nomination to lead FDA

US President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration due to insufficient support in Congress, according to a White House official. A pivotal Senate committee led by Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana ‌Republican and physician, was due to vote on her nomination on Wednesday morning. Republicans' one-vote advantage on the panel left the nomination vulnerable to a single GOP defection.

US senators warn White House that AI-enabled cyber threats are outpacing defenses

A pair of US senators on Wednesday warned the Trump administration that "rapidly escalating" AI-enabled cyber threats were outpacing the country's defenses, amid broader concerns about sophisticated agents conducting cyberattacks. AI industry leaders including Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman and SpaceX's Elon Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown, following incidents like the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which an AI "swarm" conducted cybersecurity attacks.

Lawmakers urge Trump to press Xi on detained Americans, political prisoners

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to again press Chinese leader ‌Xi Jinping to free two Americans designated as wrongfully detained, as well as political prisoners, when the two meet in Shenzhen on Thursday. Advocates for the Americans, Youlin Chen and Min Zin, say they expect Trump to raise their cases with Xi.

Hackers access financial data of retired NYC government workers, Politico reports

Hackers accessed the financial information of as many as 4,000 retired New York City government workers this fall after infiltrating an online database created to pay out court settlement fees to retirees, Politico reported on Thursday, citing records obtained by the outlet and a person with knowledge of the matter.

Democrats nominate Hakeem Jeffries for next US House speaker

Democrats elected this month to the US House of Representatives nominated Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday to lead them in the next Congress, putting him on the precipice of becoming the nation's first Black House speaker. "It's a high honor and a distinct privilege to stand before the American people today as the Democratic nominee to be the next speaker of the United States House of Representatives," Jeffries told a press conference.

Democrats probe whether Lutnick helped Cantor Fitzgerald avoid Nvidia-linked losses

Democratic lawmakers have opened a probe into whether US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick used his office to help investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, which is controlled by his sons, avoid losses stemming from scrutiny of AI chip firm Nvidia's ties to a Chinese firm, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. In the letter dated November 17, House Democrats notified Brandon Lutnick, chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald and Howard Lutnick's son, that they are requesting information to ascertain if any actions taken by the commerce secretary were "improperly influenced by Cantor Fitzgerald's holdings or business interests."

US single-family housing starts rebound, but trend remains subdued

US single-family homebuilding rebounded in October, but the improvement is likely temporary, with permits for future construction dropping to their lowest level in over 3-1/2 years as high mortgage rates continued to ⁠depress housing demand. The housing market has been ​in a slump since mid-2024, a downturn exacerbated by the US-Israeli war with Iran, which is fanning inflation and driving up borrowing costs, leaving many young Americans unable to afford buying a home.

Republican Senator ⁠Cornyn blocks Trump judicial nominee in Texas

US President Donald Trump's efforts to secure Senate confirmation of as many conservative judges as possible before Democrats take control of the chamber suffered a setback on Wednesday after a Republican senator blocked one of his nominees from advancing. Outgoing Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas withheld support for US Department of Justice official T. Elliot Gaiser to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing on Wednesday where it could take up his nomination to be a federal judge in Dallas.

US judge says ICE 'made a mockery of court orders' in Colorado

A federal judge said on Wednesday the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency "made a mockery of court orders" in Colorado and that the court found government officials in contempt for instantly re-arresting a man whom the judge had ordered released. US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney declined to take any further action because she said the officials had "cured the contempt ⁠by ceasing the practice at issue" as sworn by an official in court.

US loses measles elimination status after nearly three decades; Mexico, Bolivia also lose designation

The United States lost its hard-fought measles elimination status after 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization said on Tuesday, as the country failed to curb the continuous spread of the highly contagious virus for more than a year. Bolivia and Mexico have also lost their measles elimination status, the Americas arm of the World Health Organization said.

Illinois man indicted on 'terrorism' charges in foiled plot to target Hindu temple, police say

A man arrested last month after sharing a document expressing white supremacist views and who outlined an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois was indicted on terrorism charges, police said on Wednesday. Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine, was arrested in ​a Chicago suburb in October after an individual reported receiving concerning electronic communications from him, police in Palatine said.

Threats from Iran have increased substantially, US intelligence director says

Threats from Iran to Americans inside and outside the United States have increased substantially, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told lawmakers on Wednesday. "We remain committed to detecting, deterring, and combating the Iranian lethal plotting outside the United States and inside the United States," Clayton said at a House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee hearing.

Boxing-Former world champion Linares says he has been detained by ICE

Former Venezuelan world boxing champion Jorge Linares said he is in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being detained on ⁠Sunday in El Paso, Texas. Linares, who won 47 of his 56 bouts in a nearly 21-year professional career, held titles at lightweight, featherweight and super featherweight. He retired in 2023.

The US IPO market is bigger than ever, but not busier

Widely tipped to come roaring back in 2026 after years of sluggish activity, the US IPO market has proved a study in contrasts, with fundraising shattering records while the number of companies going public stays well below historical highs. Anthropic's debut on Thursday is set to cap a year of blockbuster listings, but the headline fundraising figures tell only part of the story.

Musk says he felt 'pretty foolish' about scale of midterm spending after Republican rout

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he felt "pretty foolish" about the amount of money he spent on this year's US midterm elections after Republicans suffered sweeping losses. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and the world's richest man, spent nearly half a billion dollars to back Republican candidates and keep Texas ⁠red — a ​state home to his automaker Tesla, rocket-to-AI company SpaceX and a planned chipmaking venture between the two.

Trump nominees to lead SEC face Capitol Hill test

President Donald Trump's nominees to fill two vacancies at the US Securities and Exchange Commission are scheduled for confirmation hearings before a US Senate panel on Thursday morning, in what would end a longstanding leadership vacuum at Wall Street's top regulator, should they be confirmed. Republican Steven Levine, a former aide to current Republican Commissioner Mark Uyeda at the SEC, and Democrat Kristin Johnson, a former member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are slated to appear before the Senate Banking Committee.

Senate panel advances Trump nominee for US FCC

The US Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday voted to advance President Donald Trump's nominee to serve on the five-member Federal Communications Commission after all Democrats on the panel boycotted the hearing. In August, Trump nominated Danielle Thumann Severs, a senior counsel to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, for one of the commission's two open seats. The FCC currently has two Republicans and one Democrat, Commissioner Anna Gomez, whom some senators say Trump might fire if his nominee is confirmed.

Transportation Secretary Duffy says US taking steps to avoid future aviation disruptions

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday a problem with a router that led to a nationwide aviation ground stop should have been identified faster and officials are taking steps to prevent future disruptions. "There's a lot of lessons that have been learned, performance lessons from some of our contractors that we are thoroughly addressing ⁠right now," Duffy said during an appearance on the online podcast "The Morning Meeting."

Democrat Mary Peltola wins in Alaska, securing 56-44 US Senate majority

Democrat Mary Peltola won Alaska's US Senate race on Tuesday, projections from US media showed, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and giving her party its ninth Senate flip of the midterm elections and a commanding 56-44 majority in the upper house of Congress. Peltola, 53, who made a living in the commercial fishing industry before entering politics, also becomes the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in her home state in nearly 20 years and the first Alaska Native ever to do so.

Explainer-What to know about the energy permitting overhaul bill before US Congress

The future ⁠of wind farms, data centers, oil pipelines and transmission lines could hinge on whether the US Congress approves a permitting overhaul that backers say would cut electricity costs, but critics warn would weaken environmental protections. The 400-page Bipartisan ⁠American Affordability and Jobs Act, expected to receive a final vote in the Senate this week, would accelerate approvals for major energy and infrastructure projects by cutting timelines for environmental reviews and litigation.

Pennsylvania confirms eighth measles-related death amid US outbreak

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed the state's eighth death associated with measles this year, the latest fatality linked to an outbreak of the highly contagious viral disease. The agency said the individual was an unvaccinated resident of Clinton County who had tested positive for measles. It did not immediately disclose the person's age or other details.

US House, Senate lawmakers reach deal on key aviation safety provisions

A bipartisan group of key House and Senate lawmakers have reached a deal in principle on key aviation safety provisions that have been stalled for nearly a year but some key questions remain undecided. Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell said there is agreement on key aviation tracking requirements for civilian airplanes as well as helicopter safety requirements but not yet agreement on requirements for military aircraft. The Senate in December passed a bill unanimously to pass sweeping aviation safety reform legislation to address ‌dozens of recommendations issued after a January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter that ‌killed 67 people.

Top House oversight Democrat to investigate Trump family corruption, Epstein files

Representative Robert Garcia, the likely next House oversight committee chair, sent letters on Wednesday to 12 of President Donald Trump's top allies, former aides and family members, signaling planned investigations into alleged Trump family corruption, the Jeffrey Epstein files and the administration's immigration crackdown. Garcia is among the newly empowered Democrats who swept to ​power in this month's midterm elections and who plan to use that oversight ability to, as Garcia said in a statement, "put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct and abuse."