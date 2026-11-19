This year's powerful El Nino compounds a bleak ‌situation ​for the most vulnerable nations attending this week's COP31 talks, which so far show little sign of delivering the funds they need urgently to limit the damage.

A naturally occurring weather pattern, El Nino's impact is magnified by man-made climate change. The current event is expected ‌to be among the strongest on record and to peak in early 2027. Already it has reduced harvests of maize in Central America, anchovies in Peru and rice and sugar cane in Asia, while forecasters are predicting droughts and floods across East Africa.

The United Nations has said it would be far cheaper to help now than wait for El Nino's full impact to be felt. ‌At the same time, relatively rich nations, also constrained by domestic politics and rising inflation, have been slow to offer more help. UN data shows developing countries need around $300 billion a year ‌to help adapt to the impacts of climate change and prepare for future events, but in 2024, they received $30 billion in public finance and about $6 billion from private sources.

During tough negotiations on finance at the COP31 talks in the Turkish city of Antalya, a developing country push for confirmation that a previously agreed target to triple adaptation finance would in practice mean at least $120 billion a year was dropped from the latest draft deal text. Much smaller deals ⁠struck during ​the talks, which are meant to end on Friday, ⁠include grants of around $50 million from countries including Spain and Germany.

That is a tiny fraction of estimates of what could be needed. International Fund for Agricultural Development President Alvaro Lario said its analysis showed El Nino could cost ⁠the global economy up to $11 trillion in lost income over the next few years.

The scale of the current El Nino has also changed the debate around ensuring countries' climate resilience, with discussions increasingly focused on immediate ​concerns such as food security. "Here you're hearing more about security and food security as a central concern of countries," said Kaveh Zahedi, director of the Office of Climate Change, ⁠Biodiversity and Environment at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Higher food prices can push households towards less nutritious food, force farmers to consume seed intended for the next season or sell livestock, damaging livelihoods for years. "El Nino threatens the ⁠essentials ​people depend on: food on the table, clean water and a secure livelihood," said Alexander De Croo, administrator at the United Nations Development Programme.

He underlined the need to act now. "We have warnings, and we know that acting early can protect millions of people and save billions of dollars," he said. "People facing these risks cannot afford delay."

A November 10 UNDP ⁠report said protecting vulnerable households could cost up to $36 billion, versus $73 billion if governments wait until after damage occurs. Among the most vulnerable are refugees.

Anton Leis Garcia, assistant high commissioner for operations ⁠at the United Nations High Commissioner for ⁠Refugees, said that many of them faced a "double injustice" as they have fled conflict only to face flooding or other extreme weather. Of the 117 million forcibly displaced people globally, 90 million are in countries exposed to extreme weather events, the UNHCR says.

Following a global retreat from overseas ‌aid, led by the withdrawal of ‌the biggest donor, the United States under President Donald Trump, Garcia said the UNHCR was ​only one-third funded this year. (Editing by Barbara Lewis)