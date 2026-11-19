US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on Thursday ​he sees no sign of any European ​country being interested in renewing Russian energy ‌imports when ​asked about media reports of alleged US plans to facilitate Russian gas sales to Europe. "The nations of Europe have spoken loud and clear. They bet their ‌energy future on Russia, not just for natural gas, but for oil and coal as well, that bet did not go well. I have not heard a single European nation interested in reengaging in energy imports from Russia," told ‌a news conference at the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation in Warsaw.

Reuters reported last month that top ‌Russian and US officials, including US Special Envoy Jared Kushner, had held talks about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines that delivered gas to Europe via Germany before Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported last month. The Nord Stream gas pipelines are currently sanctioned ⁠by the ​US and the EU making ⁠any restart illegal, but potential US ownership could prompt Washington to soften its stance.

"No, I can't confirm that. I read all ⁠sorts of things in the press and I will tell you, all sorts of ideas are thrown around," Wright said. Wright's comments ​come as the unprecedented meeting of leaders of United States, China and Russian exposed differences over Ukraine even ⁠as a "peace declaration" was agreed.

The European Union has been phasing out Russian energy since Moscow started its war in Ukraine in 2022. ⁠Itplans ​to halt all liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the end of 2026 and all pipeline gas imports by late 2027. Polish energy firm Orlen on Wednesday signed agreements on potential supply of LNG to Hungary and ⁠Slovakia, among the EU member countries most impacted by the EU's phase-out plans.

US President Donald Trump announced a surprise deal ⁠with Moscow to import diesel ⁠from Russia to help lower prices at the pumps ahead of this month's US midterm elections. No deliveries have yet been made. "Regarding Russian energy deals, I can't ‌say anything about the ‌future after the war."