Denmark's parliament on Thursday unanimously ratified a security agreement with the United States on Greenland, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic ‌island's future that has rattled transatlantic relations. The US, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September after US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich self-governing Danish territory of 57,000 people.

The executive agreement takes effect once Denmark's foreign ministry tells the US in a diplomatic note that procedures are complete. It ‌does not need approval from the US Senate. It expands the US military's role in Greenland, including permission to establish a "Golden Dome" missile defence system, while ‌reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

The signatories will now start work on a new Greenland law to screen outside investors on security grounds and plans for two new US military bases, as outlined in the agreement, Denmark’s Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus told Reuters. "I expect that the US will now also start to be more concrete on the purposes and the arrangement around ⁠these two areas," ​he said Bruus.

Trump's refusal to rule ⁠out military or economic force to acquire the island triggered a diplomatic crisis within NATO in January and months of intensive negotiations. DIFFICULT TIME FOR GREENLANDERS

Naaja Nathanielsen, a Greenlandic member of the ⁠Danish parliament, said Trump's pressure had led to distrust in Greenland towards the US administration. "It's been really difficult for Greenlanders these past two years. It's been seeping into every aspect ​of our lives," Nathanielsen told Reuters. She hoped the agreement would open a path to dialogue after hurtful rhetoric within the Western alliance.

The US ambassador ⁠to Denmark, Kenneth Howery, welcomed the vote result, calling the agreement "a tremendous accomplishment" that bolsters the security of all sides, including NATO. Greenland's parliament ratified the deal this month. Danish lawmakers expressed relief and ⁠hope ​that the deal will normalize the situation in Greenland.

Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political science professor at the University of Copenhagen said the deal was more likely a beginning than an end. "With the treaty in hand, the US will be able to demand greater influence on decisions that have security policy implications and ⁠on part of the extraction of strategic resources," he said.

Other experts say the new agreement does not add much US military access to Greenland. The northernmost ⁠US base is already in Greenland, which ⁠lies on the shortest route from Europe to North America. Trump last month said that "massive oil, gas and mineral exploration" was set to begin on Greenland, a contentious statement on a territory that has banned new drilling for crude. Denmark has ‌said any resource extraction ‌must respect local law.