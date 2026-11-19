Following the circulation of a video on social media showing security personnel deployed for the Chief Minister's security removing Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar, the Special Security Group (SSG) has clarified that the incident occurred due to a "human error" while personnel were following security protocol. In an official press release issued today, the Commandant of the Special Security Group, Bihar, stated that an inquiry was conducted into the incident being widely shared on social media.

"An incident involving the removal of Hon'ble Health Minister Shri Nishant Kumar by security personnel of the Special Security Group (SSG), deployed in the security of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, is being circulated on social media. The incident was investigated by the undersigned," the press release stated. According to the findings of the inquiry, the incident took place inadvertently while the personnel were carrying out standard security procedures. "During the course of the investigation, it was found that it occurred due to human error while the Special Security Group security personnel were acting in accordance with the security protocol," the statement read.

The SSG also noted in its statement that Nishant Kumar had previously been under its protection for an extended period. "It is noteworthy that Hon'ble Health Minister Shri Nishant Kumar was provided security by the Special Security Group (SSG) until a few months ago (for nearly the last two decades)," the release added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jafar Patti village in the Raja Pakar block of Hajipur, Bihar, on November 21, where he will inaugurate an industrial park and a six-lane bridge built over the Ganga River. Earlier, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Bihar minister Nishant Kumar had arrived at the event venue near the Nitish Setu to review preparations for the programme.

During the visit, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was inspecting the bridge and interacting with the media. Meanwhile, Nishant Kumar also tried to step into the media camera frame next to the Chief Minister, when a security personnel deployed in Samrat Choudhary's security cordon pushed Nishant Kumar aside. (ANI)