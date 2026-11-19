A large number of devotees have been arriving at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya after completing Chaudah Kosi Parikrama. According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJBTK), around two lakh devotees have had Darshan so far this week at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. The Mandir complex continues to resonate with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Ayodhya remained bustling with pilgrims after the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama concluded on Thursday. Having completed the Parikrama, devotees are visiting the Mandir to offer prayers to Shri Ramlala. Thousands are having Darshan each day, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ as they wait in queues and expressing their joy after seeing their beloved deity, as per the press note shared by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Pilgrims from across the country have travelled to Ayodhya for the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama, a journey of faith and spiritual discipline. Following the pilgrimage through the banks of the Saryu, ancient temples, sacred groves and Guptar Ghat, Darshan of Shri Ramlala is a particularly cherished occasion for devotees, as per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In view of the large turnout, the administration and security forces have made arrangements to manage the crowds and facilitate smooth Darshan. Security measures are in place across the Mandir complex and the city, with attention to devotees’ convenience. (ANI)