Trump tells NBC he spoke about artificial intelligence with China's Xi
US President Donald Trump on Thursday told NBC he had discussed artificial intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China and the leaders agreed that having guardrails was good. "We spoke about SI, and we both agreed that we want, we're you know very much into SI, but we do think that having guardrails, you know, at least on a minimal basis is a positive thing," Trump said, using his preferred term for artificial intelligence, Super Intelligence, or SI.
Asked what "minimal basis" meant, Trump said, "Well, we didn't get into definitions."