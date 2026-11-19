​US President ​Donald Trump on ‌Thursday told ​NBC he had discussed artificial ‌intelligence with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China and the ‌leaders agreed that having guardrails ‌was good. "We spoke about SI, and we both agreed that we ⁠want, ​we're you ⁠know very much into SI, but ⁠we do think that having guardrails, you ​know, at least on a ⁠minimal basis is a positive thing," Trump ⁠said, ​using his preferred term for artificial intelligence, Super Intelligence, ⁠or SI.

Asked what "minimal basis" meant, Trump ⁠said, "Well, ⁠we didn't get into definitions."