President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would hit back ‌hard ​after Ukraine struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for a third time this week and said he was dropping any idea of a moratorium on attacking each other's energy sectors and shipping. Putin, visibly angry, was speaking in the Chinese city of Shenzhen after talks with the leaders of China ‌and the US, which Moscow cast as a geopolitical win that exposed Europe's failure to isolate it over its war in Ukraine and the importance of its own role in world affairs.

The Russian leader said he had asked his Security Council to consider a possible agreement to halt attacks at sea and on energy facilities. "But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no agreements. We will respond to these strikes," ‌he said.

"And I want everyone to know this: I believe our response will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge." He said the bridge was used exclusively ‌for civilian purposes and had not been used to transport military equipment for a long time, as Kyiv has alleged, or petroleum products.

RUSSIA OPENS FERRY SERVICE TO CRIMEA TO REPLACE BRIDGE Ukraine's military confirmed it had again struck the road and rail bridge — the longest in Europe and a symbol of Putin's Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the bridge is being attacked as retaliation for Russia's relentless attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges.

Ukraine's General Staff said it had used Neptune missiles to damage railway tracks ⁠on what it ​called an illegally built structure and "symbol of occupation" of ⁠the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody was reported to have been hurt in the attack. On Tuesday, Ukrainian drones and missiles destroyed the central road span of the bridge, according to videos and images verified by Reuters.

The 19-km (12-mile) ⁠bridge is a flagship project, inaugurated by Putin himself in 2018, which symbolises Russia's attachment to the peninsula, home of its Black Sea Fleet. Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said that a ferry service from the peninsula to the Russian mainland would ​start on Friday; that supplies of food, medicine and fuel were uninterrupted; and that electricity was being restored to areas affected by Ukrainian drone attacks.

The peninsula is home to nearly 2.5 million ⁠people, and Russian war bloggers say the Russian army may need to reorganise logistics in parts of southeastern Ukraine that it holds. DIFFICULT REPAIR JOB

Marat Khusnullin, a government vice premier, told state TV it would take about a week to establish how long bridge ⁠repairs would ​take. “We may be able to get certain sections up and running in a month or two," the state TASS news agency cited him as saying.

Seven vessels including tugboats and a dredger were located near the scene of the worst damage to the bridge on Thursday, according to the tracking website Vesselfinder. Inger Kroon, a specialist in structural engineering at Danish consultancy COWI, said the task of replacing the ⁠roughly 227-metre (248-yard) road span and its arch was a long one.

“You have to produce a new arch span, a large steel structure. You can’t just have an ordinary truss span 227 metres and carry ⁠a lot of traffic,” she said. Such work could ⁠easily take more than a year, she said, and the new span would need to be made north of the bridge because it could not be transported under the existing rail bridge.

A faster temporary fix would require temporary columns to support a stopgap road span, which could then make it hard ‌for vessels to pass beneath.