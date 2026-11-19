UK's Burnham says US involvement offers 'moment to move towards peace' in Ukraine
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Thursday that US involvement in a meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin on Thursday provided a moment to move towards peace in Ukraine.
"This clearly has got to be a moment to move towards peace because of the US involvement that we've seen today and the progress clearly that is being being made," Burnham said. "Europe is ready to enter these negotiations."