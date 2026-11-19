British ​Prime ​Minister Andy ‌Burnham said on ​Thursday that US ‌involvement in a meeting of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" ‌in Berlin on Thursday provided ‌a moment to move towards peace in Ukraine.

"This ⁠clearly ​has ⁠got to be a moment ⁠to move towards peace because of ​the US involvement that ⁠we've seen today and ⁠the progress ​clearly that is being being made," ⁠Burnham said. "Europe is ready to ⁠enter ⁠these negotiations."