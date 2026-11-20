President Donald Trump's administration cannot impose restrictions barring healthcare providers that receive certain federal HIV-treatment funds from acknowledging the gender identity of their transgender patients or from providing them gender-affirming care, a federal judge ruled ‌on Thursday. US District Judge William Young in Boston sided with a group of national HIV medical associations and healthcare providers that challenged grant funding conditions imposed by the administration last year after Trump signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for what he calls "gender ideology."

Those conditions were adopted by a division of the ‌US Department of Health and Human Services for funding provided by the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which was created in 1990 by Congress to provide ‌medical care for low-income and uninsured people living with HIV. Young said the conditions were designed to suppress what the administration considered to be "dangerous ideas" in violation of the US Constitution's First Amendment by penalizing doctors for acknowledging that transgender people exist and referring to their patients by their preferred pronouns.

Young, who was appointed by Republican President Ronald Reagan, said the restrictions additionally ⁠reflected unconstitutional discrimination ​on the basis of sex in violation of ⁠the Constitution's Fifth Amendment. "They are based in animus, loathing, and discrimination," Young wrote. "They do not stand for justice -- in fact, they defy it. They are contrary to the laws of ⁠this nation and cannot continue to stand."

The judge issued the 165-page ruling following a non-jury trial in September. HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for ​the plaintiffs, who include the American Academy of HIV Medicine, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Beginning in March, the Health ⁠Resources and Services Administration, a division of HHS that administers the Ryan White program, added funding conditions designed to implement the Republican president's executive order directing the US government to recognize only two ⁠sexes, ​male and female. The new grant conditions required providers to ensure funding would support activities using "sex-based definitions grounded in biological reality" and not "social or medical experimentation," the lawsuit said.

The plaintiffs contend the policy was unconstitutional and conflicted with the Ryan White Program's statutory mandate to provide comprehensive medical services to HIV patients, ⁠which historically has included hormone therapy for transgender people. The HIV funding policy change was part of Trump's broader crackdown on the rights of transgender people. Trump ⁠has banned transgender people from the military ⁠and barred passport applicants from designating their gender identities for the document, actions that the US Supreme Court permitted.

His administration also has moved to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender inmates in federal prisons, and backed state laws banning ‌transgender athletes from participating on ‌female sports teams at public schools including universities.