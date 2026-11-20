Netherlands summons Russian ambassador as Kyiv embassy hit
The Dutch government summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands on Thursday, after the Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage when a projectile landed near the building.
The Dutch government summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands on Thursday, after the Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage when a projectile landed near the building.
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