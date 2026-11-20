The KC Current will take the NWSL’s most prolific attack into Saturday’s championship game against ​the Washington Spirit, with both teams seeking to put recent playoff disappointment ​behind them.

Washington have finished runners-up in each of the last ‌two ​seasons, losing to Orlando Pride in the 2024 final before being denied by Gotham FC’s fairytale run last year. The Spirit will have home advantage after the championship game was awarded to Washington well before the finalists were known. They face ‌a formidable Current side who scored a league-leading 54 goals during the regular season and are chasing their first trophy after reaching the playoffs for the fourth time in six years.

"We've been very accurate and very conscious the way we were preparing that game in the last seasons," said Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez. "How we are going to play, how ‌we are going to start, during the game trying to be present, and having the experiences we've had in the past - I think we're going to be ‌more prepared and more ready than, obviously, seasons ago."

Striker Trinity Rodman, one of the biggest stars of the U.S. women’s national team, sets the tone for Washington’s attack after recording 14 goals and 10 assists across the regular season and playoffs. Defensive midfielder Andi Sullivan has also played a key role after missing all of last season while recovering from an ACL tear and taking maternity leave.

"They attack well, they ⁠defend well, ​they're strong right now - probably the best form ⁠they've been in," said Current coach Chris Armas. "They have their home fans there supporting them. It's how it should be - if you want to be the best you have to beat the best."

Armas will ⁠look to two-time MVP Temwa Chawinga and Haley Hopkins to lead the attack, while maintaining the collective defensive approach that restricted top-seeded Gotham to zero shots on target in the semi-final. "For 11 ​months now, 10 months we talked about team defending, defending our goal zone, shot distance, keeping teams away by blocking crosses, stepping out," said Armas.

GROWTH ⁠AND GROWING PAINS The championship on Saturday caps another year of sustained growth for the NWSL, with average attendance growing 40% since 2022 from 7,800 to more than 11,000, commissioner Jessica Berman told reporters on Thursday.

However, the ⁠league ​stumbled into the increasingly common issue of venue availability in women's sports as both semi-final clashes this year required behind-the-scenes wrangling to sort out the home teams' pitch - including the Spirit, who were nearly displaced by a Division III collegiate football game. "I don't think anyone was more frustrated or disappointed with that outcome than the ⁠NWSL. Obviously, we want our players and our game to be showcased on the biggest stages," said Berman, who pointed to shared ownership with MLS teams as a ⁠potential solution.

Gotham FC is set to move ⁠into MLS side NYCFC's new stadium in 2028, while 2028 expansion teams in Atlanta and Columbus were awarded to existing MLS owners. "That's in large part what drove our expansion process with Atlanta and Columbus coming in," said Berman. "Having shared ownership with MLS ‌teams that own their stadium ‌gives us the opportunity to have more influence over our schedule."