Somalia ordered the United Arab Emirates ​ambassador on Thursday to leave the country within 72 hours and ​withdrew its own envoy from Abu Dhabi, accusing ‌the Emirates ​of unspecified violations of Somalia's sovereignty that amounted to an "open invasion".

"Measures will be taken against anyone who cooperates with UAE in the invasion against Somalia," Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said in a broadcast on the ‌state-run news agency. "All Somalis are urged to defend their country and unite against the open invasion of the UAE against the sovereignty, security, land and unity of Somalis."

The minister did not elaborate on the actions the UAE had taken that had provoked Somalia's response. In a speech on Tuesday, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh ‌Mohamud had accused the UAE of giving economic and political support to some regional Somali governments to oppose the federal government. The UAE, which ‌has helped fund and train Somalia's military in the past and has backed ports and other commercial ventures there, has long denied meddling in the country's affairs.

The UAE denounced what it called the Somali government's "escalatory and hostile" approach towards it on Thursday, its foreign ministry spokesperson said. The UAE foreign ministry, in a statement, expressed regret over what it described as ⁠the Somali ​government's attempts to drag the UAE into ⁠its internal power struggles, saying such actions could harm the interests of both countries.

The ministry said the UAE had closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn its diplomatic staff in ⁠January 2026 over what it described as hostile actions by the Somali government, including the cancellation of bilateral agreements. It reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to maintaining and strengthening ties with ​the Somali people.

In January, Somalia said it had ended all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, including port deals and defence and security ⁠cooperation, accusing the UAE of undermining its national sovereignty. Three self-governing Somali regions that have close relations with the United Arab Emirates dismissed that move at the time.

The UAE has long leveraged ⁠its ​wealth to expand its influence across the Horn of Africa, using a mix of economic, military and diplomatic clout to assert regional power. For decades Somalia's federal government has had only limited authority across the country, and has failed to defeat Islamist militants, despite years of international support, including African peacekeepers ⁠and US air strikes.

The UAE trained hundreds of Somali troops from 2014 to 2018, and still covers salaries and provides logistics for around 3,400 Somali ⁠military police and special forces ⁠troops in and around the capital, according to senior Somali sources. It has also forged bonds directly with regional governments, committing hundreds of millions of dollars to ports and military infrastructure on the coast along global shipping routes.