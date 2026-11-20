US stocks slumped on Thursday as Anthropic's super-sized IPO failed to revive faded enthusiasm over artificial intelligence, as an early spike in its share price ebbed. At last glance, Anthropic shares were 14.3% above the offer price. All three major US stock indexes were ‌off more than 1%, with the benchmark S&P 500 on track to log its fifth straight session of losses.

Anthropic's debut, the largest IPO on record, was priced late Wednesday at $83 per share and was widely viewed as the next high bar to clear for the AI trade. The stock opened at $111.50 shortly before noon. After the company's market valuation briefly surpassed $2 trillion, its momentum began to ebb. "The Anthropic IPO ‌is attracting gobs of attention," said Jed Ellerbroek, portfolio manager at Argent Capital in St. Louis, Missouri. "That money is coming from somewhere; investors are making changes in their portfolio to incorporate Anthropic, so ‌I wouldn't extrapolate a whole lot of meaning from today's trading behavior, whether it's up or down."

Even so, Ellerbroek's enthusiasm for the AI trade has waned. "My beliefs about the growth in data center capex spending have come down a little bit over the last month or two," he added. "Nvidia's crisis situation is a big deal. The midterm elections have had an impact."

"Data centers are going to be more expensive to build and they're going to be built more slowly." Advanced ⁠Micro Devices ​shares tumbled 9.2% after investigative outlet Hunterbrook said its ⁠affiliated fund, Hunterbrook Capital, had taken a short position in the company.

Most tech stocks were lower, with Micron and Broadcom down between 1.1% and 2.0%. Nvidia declined 1.7% after five straight sessions of losses through Wednesday, when its upbeat revenue forecast did ⁠little to lift sentiment.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dipped 1.5%. Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius were down 5.0% and 7.8%, respectively.

The broader technology sector slid 1.3%. In other stocks, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 5.9% after the cybersecurity firm ​raised its 2027 revenue guidance.

Walmart was down 1% following the retail giant's disappointing annual sales forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 900.74 points, or 1.79%, to 49,298.08, the S&P 500 lost ⁠112.51 points, or 1.54%, to 7,211.12 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 391.11 points, or 1.60%, to 24,038.78.

FOCUS TURNS TO THE FED Following Wednesday's release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting, investors are recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming rate ⁠decisions.

The ​minutes revealed a desire to rein in inflation even prior to the recent release of consumer and producer price indexes, which showed price pressures heating up. Financial markets are currently pricing in a 94.1% likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate hike at the central bank's December meeting, with a small but growing 5.9% chance of a super-sized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Next week, the Commerce ⁠Department is expected to release its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, which includes the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index. Analysts expect the report to show year-on-year core inflation of 3.2%, well above ⁠the central bank's average annual 2% target. Declining issues outnumbered ⁠advancers by a 4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 16 new highs and 668 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 1,148 stocks rose and 3,518 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.06-to-1 ratio. The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 16 new ‌lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded ‌25 new highs and 438 new lows.