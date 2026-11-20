​The US Commerce Department ​approved shipments of ‌nearly 900,000 ​advanced AI chips for Chinese companies through May 2026, ‌the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday.

The committee said in a statement that its ‌Republican chairman, Brian Mast, had "exercised his authorities under ‌the Export Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control license application information regarding NVIDIA and AMD's ⁠AI chip ​licenses for ⁠the People's Republic of China." The committee said that ⁠its findings included "requested sales of 3.4 million AI chips ​to China, and the approval of more than ⁠879,000 by BIS-including approvals for AI chip ⁠exports ​to Department of War-designated Chinese Military Companies like Alibaba and Tencent. It also includes ⁠requests by NVIDIA to depend on possible chip-smuggling fronts ⁠to ⁠facilitate their sales of advanced AI chips to Chinese companies."