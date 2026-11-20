US Senate Republicans on Thursday ​rejected legislation directing President ‌Donald Trump to ​end the war in Iran or obtain Congress' approval to continue it, backing the president ‌weeks after sweeping defeats in midterm elections largely tied to Americans' frustration with the conflict. The Senate voted 51 to 48, largely along party lines, to defeat a ‌war powers resolution that had previously passed the House of Representatives.

Only three ‌Republicans - Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky - voted with Democrats in favor of the resolution. One Democrat, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, voted with ⁠Republicans ​against it. The vote ⁠marked the first time the Senate had considered a major Iran war-related measure since ⁠Democratic victories in the midterm elections on November 3. Trump's fellow Republicans, who rarely break ​with the president, stood behind him in support of the US-Israel ⁠war on Iran that started on February 28.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who ⁠has ​called repeatedly for Congress to take back its control over declarations of war, said the midterm election result reflected Americans' unhappiness about the war, ⁠and higher prices for food, fuel and other goods linked to the conflict. "Its ⁠unpopularity was ⁠made absolutely, manifestly clear in the election results of November 3," Kaine said in a speech before the vote ‌appealing for ‌yes votes.