All eyes were on ​new manager Mauricio ​Pochettino as he arrived ‌at ​Manchester United tasked with hauling the struggling club away from the ‌relegation zone - and on Thursday a drone was allegedly watching too. The former US men's national team coach took charge ‌of the Premier League side this week, holding ‌his first training session on Thursday.

A fan claimed to have obtained a bird's-eye view of the practice session by flying a ⁠drone ​over the ⁠club's training complex, filming players as they went through drills. The ⁠footage was later uploaded to YouTube under the username "CC OVERVIEW". Reuters ​could not immediately reach Manchester United for comment.

The ⁠drone operator told the BBC that the flight complied with regulations ⁠and ​that all necessary licences and insurance were in place. Pochettino departed Cincinnati on an overnight flight ⁠immediately after his final game with the US on Tuesday, ⁠and now ⁠faces an immediate test with United facing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.