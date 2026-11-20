The Trump administration approved shipments of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Thursday. The approvals for ‌879,000 chip shipments by the Commerce Department included 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu, and 4,000 for BYD, all on the Pentagon's list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies, the committee noted.

The unusual release of chip export licensing data comes as the administration of President Donald Trump faces heightened scrutiny following news about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese ‌spy, which has fueled renewed calls in Washington for a tougher stance on China. Companies had sought permission to ship over 3.4 million chips to China during the period, ‌the documents showed. It was not immediately clear how many of the approvals resulted in actual China-bound shipments of chips, which included Nvidia's H200 and AMD's equivalent MI325X.

News surrounding Huang has turned a spotlight on instances of Nvidia AI chips being smuggled to China that went unpunished, dialing up pressure on the Trump administration to crack down on Chinese tech threats. "The fact that over 30% of the AI chips sent to China were shipped to ⁠companies that the ​Department of War has designated as Chinese military ⁠companies is astonishing, and calls into question whether Commerce conducted any serious national security review before approving these licenses,” said Chris McGuire, a former US official and expert on the US-China technology battle.

Nvidia said in a statement that ⁠the approvals were "subject to strict conditions and limited volumes." It added that "despite receiving some licenses, we have since stopped shipping H200s to China." AMD said it "complies with applicable US export control laws and regulations and ​maintains rigorous processes to ensure compliance across our global operations."

Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, BYD, the Commerce Department and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests ⁠for comment. MOST DETAILED PUBLIC DISCLOSURE

Former President Joe Biden had restricted Chinese access to the prized chips over fears that they would supercharge China's military and erode the US lead in artificial intelligence. But Trump in December gave the ⁠green ​light for Nvidia to ship its H200 chip to China, rolling back Biden-era restrictions and drawing fierce criticism from China hawks across the US political spectrum.

Despite the approvals, questions swirled as to whether the AI chips were actually reaching Chinese shores. In May, Reuters reported the US had cleared about 10 companies to buy the H200, but that no deliveries had ⁠taken place.

In testimony before the committee in July, Commerce Department official Jeffrey Kessler said shipments had begun but there had been 'very few.' Several major Chinese internet companies had each obtained about ⁠10,000 H200 chips, Reuters has since reported, citing ⁠people familiar with the matter. "This is the most detailed public disclosure in the history of the Export Control Reform Act," committee Chair Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, said upon releasing the data, referring to 2018 legislation that expanded Commerce's authority to restrict the export ‌of sensitive technologies for national security ‌reasons.