A ​fire broke ‌out in ​a three-story building in the Obolonskyi district ‌in northern Kyiv after it was hit by missile debris, the Ukrainian capital's mayor, Vitali ‌Klitschko, said on the Telegram ‌messenging app on Friday.

Emergency services were heading to the scene, he added. A Reuters witness ⁠heard ​a ⁠series of explosions in the city in ⁠the early hours of Friday. The strike follows ​warnings from European allies on Thursday against ⁠any attempt to decide a peace settlement ⁠over ​their heads, after President Donald Trump embraced Russia's Vladimir Putin as ⁠a "friend" at a summit with Chinese leader ⁠Xi ⁠Jinping.