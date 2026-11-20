Mexico's football federation (FMF) believes it has a ​strong case in a legal dispute over the country's ​promotion and relegation system, FMF Secretary General Inigo ‌Riestra ​said on Thursday, after two days of hearings involving five second-tier clubs.

Five Liga de Expansion clubs are challenging rules that keep Mexico's top two divisions closed off from each other. ‌They say the suspension of promotion and relegation, introduced in 2020, was meant to last only six seasons, yet the latest rules make no provision for its return. "We did very well," Riestra told reporters after the proceedings at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concluded ‌in Mexico City.

Riestra declined to discuss the arguments presented, citing the confidential nature of the process, but said the federation ‌was confident its decisions complied with its statutes and regulations. "The judges had the opportunity to hear all the parties, they have the complete information and now it is up to them to analyse it," he said.

Alberto Castellanos, president of Leones Negros, one of the five clubs bringing the legal challenge, also declined ⁠to discuss ​the proceedings. "We've come to stand up ⁠for ourselves, to try and get this reversed, we've done our very best," he said. "We'll just have to wait and see now. It's in other people's ⁠hands."

Castellanos said he did not know when a decision would be issued. Local media reports have suggested a ruling could come in December or ​January, although CAS has not announced a timetable. The FMF suspended promotion and relegation in April 2020, citing financial difficulties ⁠among second-tier clubs, under an agreement initially covering six seasons. CAS dismissed an earlier appeal by six clubs in September 2025, ruling that the suspension remained in ⁠force ​for the 2025-26 season.

Leones Negros, Atletico La Paz, Atletico Morelia, Cancun FC and Mineros de Zacatecas argue that the suspension expired at the end of that campaign. Their latest appeal centres on Article 35 of the Liga MX competition regulations for ⁠2026-27, which provides for no promotion or relegation between the top two divisions. The dispute has also drawn attention elsewhere, with a Senate ⁠proposal seeking to guarantee movement ⁠between divisions based on sporting merit and the National Antimonopoly Commission investigating possible monopolistic practices in access to professional football.

Castellanos said those initiatives remained important to the clubs' efforts. "Those are other important ‌fronts," he said, expressing ‌hope that both would continue.