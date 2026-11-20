A look at the day ahead in European and global markets ​from Jiaxing Li Are we nearing the end ​of the AI boom?

Apparently, even Anthropic's ‌debut ​as the world's first publicly traded frontier AI company couldn't do much, at least for now, to flip the increasingly worrisome narrative on AI trades. Its ‌turbulent first day of trading may bode more volatility ahead, with investors beginning to question whether the boom has peaked as the list of positive catalysts thins and exits from crowded trades gather momentum.

MORE POLICY SCRUTINY AHEAD? This ‌week's blowout earnings from industry bellwether Nvidia were meant to showcase the sector's strong momentum and reignite ‌optimism around the AI trade, but have instead been overshadowed by uncertainty following CEO Jensen Huang's exit.

And as if that chaos was not enough, its powerful rival AMD is now probably next in line for greater US regulatory scrutiny after a ⁠short report ​raised concern about the chipmaker's ⁠ties to Chinese entities, some of which have links to firms on US blacklists. Asian stocks are now feeling the force ⁠of the rout, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan on track for its worst week since the ​height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

That pain now looks set to extend beyond Asia as ⁠the day unfolds. In early European trade, pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 1.6%. US stock futures also point to further loss, ⁠with ​the S&P 500 e-minis down 0.6%. DOLLAR, TREASURY CATCH HAVEN FLOW

With risk appetite taking a beating, investors are once again seeking shelter in safer assets. The US dollar stood near a 19-month peak, ⁠bolstered both by risk aversion and growing conviction that the Federal Reserve will raise its key interest rate ⁠at its final policy ⁠meeting of the year, while Treasury yields also eased on demand for safe government debt.

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday: (By Jiaxing Li; ​Editing by Christopher Cushing)