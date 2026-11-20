Mercedes' George Russell set the ​fastest time in the second practice ‌for ​the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Thursday, as conditions improved after a sodden opening session in which no driver recorded ‌a timed lap. Russell, winner on the Strip circuit in 2024, lapped the 6.2-km street track in one minute 47.272 seconds late in the second session as a dry line gradually emerged.

Alpine's Pierre ‌Gasly was second, 0.071 seconds slower, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc third after setting a ‌time of 1:47.605. Heavy rain had meant the session began on a wet track but as conditions steadily got better, drivers moved from full wet tyres to intermediates. A brief red flag interrupted running after wind blew ⁠debris onto ​the circuit.

Russell's late effort ⁠came as the track dried sufficiently for teams to begin gathering more representative data ahead of Friday qualifying ⁠and Saturday night's race. The first practice had proved to be of little use. Puddles, cold temperatures ​and low grip kept most drivers in their garages, with teams reluctant to take ⁠unnecessary risks in conditions unlikely to be repeated over the remainder of the weekend.

Alpine's Franco Colapinto underlined the danger ⁠on ​the final lap of that session when his car aquaplaned and he narrowly avoided the barriers. "It's like an ice rink," Red Bull's defending Las Vegas winner Max Verstappen ⁠said over team radio.

A large puddle at Turn 12 and difficulty bringing tyres up to temperature ⁠compounded the problems ⁠on the floodlit circuit. Dry but cool conditions are forecast for qualifying and the fourth running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes ‌place on ‌Saturday night.