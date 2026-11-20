Polish Army investigates report of unknown object near Ukraine border
The Polish Army received information about a possible fall of an unknown object approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) from the border with Ukraine, Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the Armed Forces Operational Command, told TVN24.
"The services were informed by residents, and a ground team was dispatched to secure the area and locate the site, if indeed the fall occurred there," he said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.