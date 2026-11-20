The ​Polish ‌Army received information ​about a possible ‌fall of an unknown object approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) ‌from the border with Ukraine, ‌Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the Armed Forces Operational ⁠Command, ​told ⁠TVN24.

"The services were informed by ⁠residents, and a ​ground team was dispatched to ⁠secure the area and ⁠locate ​the site, if indeed the fall occurred ⁠there," he said, adding ⁠that ⁠an investigation is ongoing.