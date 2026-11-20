The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, announced five investment and advisory agreements at the EU-Jordan Investment Conference to expand financing and create jobs. The agreements cover water resilience, small business finance, clean energy, semiconductor investment, and textile manufacturing. Support will help attract private capital, strengthen energy infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and expand opportunities for businesses and workers.

The agreements advance the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for Jordan and support the country's Economic Modernization Vision. Investment focuses on sectors where private businesses can help drive growth, improve essential infrastructure, and generate employment. Financing and advice address needs ranging from access to credit and water efficiency to manufacturing capacity and investor support.

Thomas Jacobs, IFC Division Director for the Levant, Yemen and Iraq, highlighted Jordan's talent, strong investment climate, and opportunities to attract private investment at scale. He described the agreements as bringing those strengths together with support for small businesses, climate and water solutions, and high-tech sectors. Jordan remains one of IFC's largest portfolios in the Middle East, with $919.7 million committed across 31 projects.

Financing Water Security and Small Business Growth

A $100 million IFC investment in Arab Bank's adaptation and resilience blue bond will support the first such bond issued by a commercial bank in Jordan. Proceeds will finance water efficiency, reductions in non-revenue water, expanded wastewater treatment and agricultural reuse, and stronger systems in water-stressed areas. The bond supports Arab Bank's strategy to embed environmental, social, and governance considerations in its operations, creating long-term value for stakeholders and communities.

Safwa Islamic Bank will receive a $50 million IFC financing package and $30 million from the OPEC Fund for SMEs and sustainable projects, marking Jordan's first Sharia-compliant financing dedicated to sustainability, including SME-led initiatives. The bank has a separate $50 million trade line through IFC's Global Trade Finance Program, supporting trade, competition, and efforts to narrow SME financing gaps, building on the World Bank's green finance work with Jordan's central bank. Support comes from the Global SME Finance Facility, a blended-finance partnership funded by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the Netherlands' Ministry of Foreign Affairs to improve financial inclusion for underserved SMEs in emerging markets.

Expanding Clean Energy and High-Tech Investment

IFC is investing $25 million in Catalyst MENA Climate Fund 2, including $10 million in blended-finance equity from its Frontier Opportunities Fund, and has helped mobilize $127 million, mostly from Australian, European, and Gulf Cooperation Council-based companies and entities. Further fundraising support will continue through 2027 for a fund providing equity to solar, wind, energy efficiency, energy storage, and water treatment projects across MENA, focusing on Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco. The fund seeks to improve energy access, resilience, and diversification, with IFC advising on incorporating gender considerations and the needs of forcibly displaced people into operations and investments.

An advisory agreement with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship will assess Jordan's semiconductor investment environment, focusing on chip design and assembly, testing, and packaging. Work follows the National Council for Future Technology's strategic directions and includes training to strengthen the Ministry's ability, working with its investment promotion arm, Jordan Source, to attract and support investors. Delivered with the Government of the Netherlands through the MENA PSD program, the engagement supports stronger conditions for high-tech investment.

Growing Textile Production and Women's Employment

A partnership with Jerash Holdings will support the company's expansion program and increase production capacity, with the project expected to support more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. Women already represent about 74% of its workforce, making employment opportunities for women an important part of the expansion. IFC will support EDGE Gender Certification to improve working conditions, employability, and women's career progression.

The five agreements reinforce IFC's long-term commitment to private investment, sustainable growth, jobs, and financial inclusion in Jordan. Access to business finance, stronger infrastructure, and support for manufacturing and technology provide several routes for private investment to contribute to development. Expected results include financing for underserved businesses, more resilient water and energy systems, and expanded employment opportunities.