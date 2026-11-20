Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a ‌quickfire ​85 as India batted their way back into the first test on 159-1 at the end of the second day on Friday after New Zealand had posted 368 on the back of centuries from Henry Nicholls and Glenn ‌Phillips.

India's openers rode their luck a little and took five overs to get off the mark at Wellington's Basin Reserve but once Jaiswal was into his aggressive stride, they put the Black Caps firmly on the back foot. Jaiswal smashed 16 fours around the ground in his 89-ball knock before getting the faintest of nicks behind ‌off a Matt Henry delivery that was confirmed by technology once New Zealand skipper Tom Latham called for a review.

KL Rahul had played his more ‌measured game at the other end to Jaiswal and he reached stumps on 52 not out in the company of Devdutt Padikkal, who was unbeaten on 16. It was just the sort of start to the innings the tourists needed after Nicholls and Phillips had hoisted New Zealand into the ascendant with a sixth-wicket stand of 216.

Nicholls, who came to the crease to face the ⁠fourth ball of ​the match, finished on 175 not out ⁠after running out of batting partners, claiming his second-highest test score after his unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka at the same ground in 2023. Phillips, who had resumed on 94, took a ⁠nasty blow to the helmet from Akash Deep's throw at the stumps before securing his second test century with three runs through the covers about 20 minutes into the day's ​play.

It was a second consecutive test century for the all-rounder, who scored his first against England at The Oval earlier this year. "(Henry)'s a fantastic ⁠guy to bat with," said Phillips, who this year has scored centuries against India in all three formats of the game.

"The Indian boys had certain spells where they bowled incredibly well when we ⁠were ​trying to soak up that pressure. And then when we did have the opportunity to put them under pressure ourselves, take that advantage." Phillips had made 118 when seamer Deep (3-53) took him out in more conventional fashion with a peach of a delivery that moved away from the bat and hit the top ⁠of the off stump.

New Zealand added 82 runs for the last four wickets with all-rounder Nathan Smith chipping in with 14 runs and paceman Kyle ⁠Jamieson scoring 11 to extend the tail. India's ⁠pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4-92) trapped Matt Henry lbw for one run to add to the three wickets he took on day one, when he helped knock over New Zealand's top order to put the hosts on the ropes at 70-5.

The ‌second and final test ‌in the series takes place in Christchurch from next Friday.