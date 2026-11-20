UK public borrowing £17 bln in October
British public sector net borrowing was £17 billion in October, official figures showed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for a budget deficit of £18.0 billion.
British public sector net borrowing was £17 billion in October, official figures showed on Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for a budget deficit of £18.0 billion.
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