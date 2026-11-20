British ​retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose 0.7% ‌in October ​compared with September, bolstered by a government call for households to stock up on long-life items as well as stronger ‌clothing sales, official figures showed on Friday. The jump in October sales volumes beat all economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and lifted the annual growth in sales to a two-month ‌high of 2.3% from 0.4% in September.

"Supermarkets have told us that sales of ‌long-life food items such as tinned food and UHT milk were boosted by the government's 'Be Ready' campaign," ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said. Consumer sentiment had fallen sharply in October, according to Britain's longest-running measure of this, ⁠as ​rising fuel bills and borrowing ⁠costs squeezed households, although November data released earlier on Friday showed a small recovery.

Consumer price inflation rose ⁠to a one-year high of 3.6% in October and the Bank of England forecast it would ​reach close to 5% in the middle of next year when it raised ⁠interest rates for the first time in three years this month. However, overall economic growth has been stronger ⁠than expected ​this year and recent updates from major British retailers have been mixed.

Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said recent trading had been solid and it entered the ⁠Christmas period with momentum, while Primark and Next highlighted a pickup in sales in October when ⁠the weather turned colder. But ⁠JD Sports said its UK sales trend softened in its third quarter versus a soccer World Cup-boosted second quarter, while discounter Poundland considered ‌administration.