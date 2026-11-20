British retail sales ​volumes unexpectedly rose 0.7% in ​October compared with September, official ‌figures showed ​on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast that sales volumes would ‌be unchanged on the month.

Consumer sentiment had fallen sharply in October, according to Britain's longest-running measure of this, as rising fuel bills and ‌borrowing costs squeezed households, although November data released earlier on ‌Friday showed a small recovery. Consumer price inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6% in October and the Bank of England forecast it would ⁠reach close ​to 5% in ⁠the middle of next year when it raised interest rates for the first ⁠time in three years this month.

However, overall economic growth has been ​stronger than expected this year and recent updates from major ⁠British retailers have been mixed. Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said recent trading had ⁠been ​solid and it entered the Christmas period with momentum, while Primark and Next highlighted a pickup in sales in October ⁠when the weather turned colder.

But JD Sports said its UK sales trend ⁠softened ⁠in its third quarter versus a soccer World Cup-boosted second quarter, while discounter Poundland considered administration.