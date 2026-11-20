UK borrowing beats forecasts as Healey's deficit picture improves
Britain's government borrowed a little less than expected in October and the budget deficit for previous months was revised down in positive news for finance minister John Healey, almost a month after his budget.
British public sector net borrowing was £17 billion ($22.3 billion) in October, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for a budget deficit of £18.0 billion.
The ONS revised down borrowing for the April-September period of the 2026/27 financial year by £3.6 billion, thanks largely to stronger tax receipt data. That means cumulative borrowing for 2026/27 so far, up to October, stands at £111.3 billion. While that was £7.3 billion less than at the same point a year ago, it remains £3.3 billion above where the Office for Budget Responsibility thought it would have been in its March forecasts.
British government bond futures briefly shot lower after the data but were overall little changed. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds)