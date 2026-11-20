​Britain's government borrowed a ‌little less ​than expected in October and the budget deficit for previous months ‌was revised down in positive news for finance minister John Healey, almost a month after his budget.

British ‌public sector net borrowing was £17 billion ($22.3 billion) in October, ‌the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast for a budget deficit of £18.0 ⁠billion.

The ​ONS revised ⁠down borrowing for the April-September period of the 2026/27 financial year ⁠by £3.6 billion, thanks largely to stronger tax receipt data. That means ​cumulative borrowing for 2026/27 so far, up ⁠to October, stands at £111.3 billion. While that was £7.3 billion less than at ⁠the ​same point a year ago, it remains £3.3 billion above where the Office for Budget Responsibility ⁠thought it would have been in its March forecasts.

British government ⁠bond ⁠futures briefly shot lower after the data but were overall little changed. ($1 = 0.7630 ‌pounds)