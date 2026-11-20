‌Iraqi security forces ​will deploy in Jurf al-Sakhar, a ‌stronghold of the Kataib Hezbollah armed group, on Friday, security officials told ‌a news conference, under a compromise ‌deal designed to ease tensions with Iran's most powerful militia ally in the country.

In ⁠his ​riskiest ⁠move, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had ordered security ⁠forces to prepare to move ​against Kataib Hezbollah, which officials accused of ⁠running an oil smuggling network that siphoned ⁠off ​hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of state-owned oil. Under ⁠the deal, Kataib members were expected to withdraw ⁠to ⁠other parts of the country.