Malaysia said on Friday that it ​will resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees in ​Turkey through a structured skills training ‌programme, ​in what would be one of the biggest resettlement initiatives involving the Rohingya since a military crackdown on their native Rakhine state ‌in 2017. The plan announced by Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi came a day after the International Court of Justice ruled that the killings and widespread sexual violence against the ‌Rohingya people by Myanmar's security forces in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.

The proposal is ‌part of the government's efforts to address the Rohingya refugee situation in Malaysia in a more "coordinated, effective and humane manner", Ahmad Zahid said in a statement. "I welcome the government of Turkey's agreement to receive 10,000 Rohingya ⁠refugees. This ​marks an important ⁠step in Malaysia's efforts to find a long-term solution to an issue that has long posed challenges for migration ⁠management and national security," he said.

Ahmad Zahid said the initiative with Turkey could serve as a model ​for how countries can work together to manage refugee resettlement. "The Government will work ⁠with the Turkish authorities, UNHCR and relevant agencies to coordinate participant selection, training, documentation and resettlement. Implementation will take into ⁠account ​industry needs, the consent of the individuals concerned and applicable international rules," he said.

The Turkish foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Malaysia has come ⁠under pressure to send Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar amid rising tensions with local communities. According ⁠to UNHCR, Malaysia ⁠had about 193,000 registered refugees from Myanmar at the end of February, around two-thirds of them Rohingya.

Malaysia has sent more than 10,000 Myanmar ‌nationals back ‌to their country since January.