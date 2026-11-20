France's media regulator defended plans to ​apply political balance rules to ​some of the country's most influential ‌online ​content creators on Friday, after critics questioned whether such requirements could realistically be enforced. Under the proposals, certain influencers and ‌streamers with large audiences would have to give presidential candidates equal or proportionate exposure during election periods, similar to rules that already apply to television and radio broadcasters.

"We are ‌not there to bother influencers," Arcom President Martin Ajdari said, responding to criticism ‌of the measures a day after they were announced. The move highlights governments' growing efforts to address the political influence of content creators, whose audiences can rival those of traditional media, particularly among ⁠younger voters.

French law ​already requires broadcasters ⁠to reflect a range of political views, with television and radio stations tracking politicians' airtime and adjusting ⁠coverage to reflect factors such as election results and polling support. Arcom said some online creators ​now play a sufficiently prominent role in political debate that similar principles should ⁠apply to them.

"The weight of influencers in democratic life is new," Ajdari told RTL radio. Exactly how ⁠the ​rules would be enforced remains unclear, however, and some creators have already questioned whether they can be made to comply.

"It is not possible to make a ⁠content creator, who has no legal status, follow the same rules, especially since we ⁠do not have ⁠the same budgets or resources as (broadcasters) TF1 or the BFM/RMC Group," Jean Massiet, the host of "Backseat," which streams on Twitch, said ‌on RMC ‌radio.