Britain and the European Union ‌are ​set to agree on easing food trade and youth mobility in a reset of ties at a summit on Friday that is also likely to raise broader questions about their long-term relationship. A decade after Britain voted to leave the now 27-nation bloc, rancour has faded and both ‌sides have recognised the need for a closer alliance in a world order upset by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US tariffs, Chinese control of critical minerals and war in Iran.

“Britain and Europe share values, interests and a global neighbourhood," British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a statement ahead of the summit, adding the agreements would help cut costs, keep prices down and give young people opportunities. "In a ‌more dangerous world, we are stronger together."

Burnham, who was greeted on arrival by a string quintet, has said Britain should consider options for its future relationship including rejoining the EU. On ‌Monday, he said it was the "obvious truth" that Britain had lost more than it had gained from Brexit. At the summit, postponed from July after the resignation of Burnham's predecessor Keir Starmer, the two sides aim to address a small part of those losses with a package of agreements.

The most significant would allow cross-border trade in animals, plants and related products, such as sausages or seeds, without the certificates and controls currently required. Britain has estimated this could add up to £5.1 billion ($6.70 billion) per ⁠year to ​its economy. A further agreement would link the emissions ⁠trading systems of Britain and the EU, which would exempt British and EU goods, such as steel, from each other's border carbon levies.

Each side is also set to allow the other's young people in to work or study for three ⁠years, but here divergences are clearer. Britain, mindful that immigration was a factor in the Brexit vote, had proposed letting in only 50,000, but has agreed to 100,000, EU diplomats said. DIVERGENCE ON UNIVERSITY FEES

The two continue to ​differ over tuition fees, with EU countries wanting their students to be eligible for "home fees" at British universities, rather than the international rate, which is typically four times as much. Britain ⁠prefers to offer only "significantly reduced" fees, and the aim is now to resolve the issue within six months.

It is not clear if the agri-food and emission trading deals are conditional on an agreement on tuition fees. The food deal will only ⁠apply ​from March 2028. Then there is the topic of Britain accepting EU rules, a sensitive issue for opponents of EU membership.

A key UK demand is that the EU grant it special status under the bloc's "Made in Europe" rules, notably for cars. The EU has indicated it is willing to grant this, but only on condition that Britain align with its policies, which restrict imports of Chinese ⁠electric vehicles. The draft joint statement had featured conflicting lines from Britain and the EU about the extent of coordination.

The final agreed wording said that, in sectors where cooperation had been agreed, ⁠Britain would "ensure outcomes consistent with relevant EU measures" to ⁠protect sectors and guard against circumvention. This seems to allude to a Franco-German proposal that EU public money could be spent on British cars, through public procurement or subsidies, if Britain agreed to dynamic alignment with EU trade protection measures.

That could mean Britain adopting measures the EU has taken to restrict ‌imports of Chinese-built hybrid and ‌battery-electric vehicles, which London has so far been reluctant to do. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds)