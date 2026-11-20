Estonia will close ‌its border ​crossings with Russia for at least six months from December 1 on ‌security grounds, the Baltic country's government said on Friday.

Estonia this week said it would close all border crossing points with Russia ‌from next month following a suspected arson attack on an ‌Estonian defence company that Tallinn blamed on Moscow, but did not specify how long the closure would last. "The decision is a ⁠response to ​Russia's ongoing ⁠hostile actions against Estonia and other European countries," the government said in ⁠a statement.

"In Estonia, defence industry companies have been attacked twice this ​year, and according to the Estonian Internal Security Service, in ⁠both cases the commissioners of the acts were Russian special services," ⁠it ​added. Moscow has regularly denied accusations by European authorities of involvement in sabotage operations.

Estonia, a NATO and European ⁠Union member state and a strong supporter of Ukraine, currently has ⁠five crossing ⁠points where travellers can enter or leave Russia, according to the government.