US stock futures fell on Friday as Anthropic shares retreated after a blockbuster debut, dashing hopes that the high-profile listing could steady an AI trade rattled by growth and valuation concerns, while hawkish signals from Federal ‌Reserve officials this week also weighed on sentiment.

Anthropic shares slid 6.8% in premarket trading after surging more than 17% on Thursday in their highly anticipated market debut. The stock began trading more than 34% above its offer price of $83. The Claude chatbot creator's IPO was seen as a key test of investor confidence in the AI theme after a bruising ‌few weeks for the sector. Concerns over potentially slower data center expansion, higher borrowing costs and the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have intensified fears about ‌returns on massive spending.

The Nasdaq was 13.6% below its record closing high of October 6. Among hyperscalers, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft declined more than 1.8% each, while Alphabet was muted. Amazon and Alphabet are among Anthropic's biggest investors.

Chipmakers were lower, with Nvidia down 2.6%, while Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Marvell , and Micron lost between 3.5% and 5.5%. Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius also dropped more than 5% each.

Data center stocks IREN, Applied Digital and ⁠Core Scientific ​fell between 2.8% and 4%. At 4:57 a.m. ⁠ET, Dow E-minis were down 99 points, or 0.2%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 54.5 points, or 0.76%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 434 points, or 1.63%.

Wall Street's main indexes were on track ⁠for their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced Liberation Day tariffs. The selloff in AI-linked stocks has largely overshadowed a strong earnings season.

Of the 462 companies in ​the S&P 500 to have reported results through Wednesday, 83.5% reported earnings above analyst expectations, according to an analysis from Tajinder Dhillon, head of earnings and ⁠equity research at LSEG Data and Analytics. INFLATION, FED IN FOCUS

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Thursday the Fed will need to raise interest rates again because inflation is too high, while ⁠arguing ​that shared understanding matters more than explicit guidance on the rate outlook. Markets are pricing in a 98.4% chance of an interest rate hike from the central bank at its next meeting in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Next week's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) figures will provide further clarity on the Fed's monetary policy path after a ⁠hotter-than-expected October inflation report last week. Brent crude prices fell 1.6% and were heading for a third straight weekly loss on expectations of a supply surplus, with crude ⁠shipments through the Strait of Hormuz returning ⁠to roughly prewar levels.

Markets were also assessing the outcome of the meeting between Trump and his Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, after the leaders issued a joint peace declaration that made no mention of the conflict between the US ‌and Iran. Among other movers, ‌apparel retailer Gap rose 2.5% after its Old Navy brand posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.