Estonia will close ‌its road border crossings with Russia on security grounds for at least six months, the Baltic country's government said on Friday, prompting a warning from Moscow that it would respond with political and diplomatic measures. NATO and EU member Estonia on Sunday accused Russian security services of ‌staging an attempted arson attack on an Estonian defence company, in what it said was the second such incident this year.

The ‌border closure is set to begin on December 1. This would help address the wider security situation and limit Russia's ability to organise further attacks, Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro told a press conference.

"Russian security services are intimidating and trying to recruit our citizens who are travelling through our border checkpoints. This is ⁠something we ​cannot tolerate anymore," Taro said. The Kremlin ⁠has denied any involvement in the weekend arson attack.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said that Russia would respond with political and diplomatic measures if Estonia ⁠went ahead with the closure. "Such moves are tantamount to attempts to erect a new Iron Curtain under the false pretence of some sort ​of threat from the East," Zakharova said.

Estonia, a strong supporter of Ukraine, currently has five crossing points where travellers can ⁠enter or leave Russia, according to the government. Estonia's northern neighbour Finland shut its Russia border crossings in 2023, and has kept them closed since then, while southern Baltic ⁠nations ​Latvia and Lithuania maintain open crossings.

Thousands of people living in Estonia have family in Russia or vice versa, as legacies of the Soviet era. The crossing at Narva, a majority Russian-speaking city on the Estonian side of the border, is also used ⁠by people travelling from further afield in Europe to reach St Petersburg a few hours' drive away. Of the 760,000 people who ⁠crossed the Estonia-Russia border this year, ⁠307,000 were Russian nationals, 175,000 were Estonian citizens and 54,000 held Finnish passports, Estonian police data showed.

Rail freight is not affected by the road closure, but remains subject to strict customs checks, Estonia ‌said.