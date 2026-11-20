The ​United Kingdom ​Maritime Trade Operations ‌agency said ​on Friday it had received ‌a report of an incident in which a bulk carrier came ‌under fire 95 nautical miles ‌southwest of Yemen's Al Mukalla. A dark blue skiff carrying six unidentified ⁠armed ​people approached ⁠the vessel on its port side ⁠and fired four shots, prompting the ​vessel's onboard security team to ⁠return warning shots.

The skiff later moved ⁠away ​and the bulk carrier continued its voyage. No damage ⁠to the vessel or injuries ⁠among ⁠its crew were reported.