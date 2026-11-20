The Nasdaq was set for ‌a ​lower open on Friday as Anthropic shares retreated after a blockbuster debut, undermining hopes that the listing would stabilize an AI trade already shaken by valuation concerns, while hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials this week also weighed on sentiment. Anthropic shares dropped 13.5% in ‌premarket trading after surging more than 17% on Thursday in their highly anticipated market debut.

The AI lab's IPO and Nvidia's earnings this week were seen as key tests of whether battered investor confidence in the AI trade could recover. But neither revived enthusiasm after weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following Democrats' win in the US ‌midterm elections, and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.

The main US stock indexes were on track for their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced ‌Liberation Day tariffs. "Markets are entering a more defensive phase," said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

"Strong AI demand and successful individual listings are no longer sufficient to sustain broader risk appetite when investors are questioning valuations, borrowing costs and the outlook for corporate profitability." Among hyperscalers, Amazon and Microsoft declined more than 2% each, while Meta fell 4.5% and Alphabet was down 0.8%. Amazon and Alphabet are among Anthropic's biggest investors.

Nvidia fell 3.7%, with shares ⁠in the ​chipmaker heading for their longest weekly losing streak ⁠since 2008. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Marvell , and Micron lost between 3.6% and 7%.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius also dropped about 6% each. Data center stocks IREN, Applied Digital and Core Scientific fell about 5% each.

At 8:41 a.m. ⁠ET, Dow E-minis were down 235 points, or 0.48%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 84.5 points, or 1.17%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 574 points, or 2.16%. As of Thursday's close, the Nasdaq was ​13.6% below its October 6 record closing high, while the S&P 500 had posted its sixth consecutive loss, its longest losing streak since April 2024.

The CBOE Volatility ⁠Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, was up 3 points on Friday, hitting the 30-point mark for the first time since March 30. The selloff in AI-linked stocks has largely overshadowed a strong earnings season.

Of the 462 companies in the ⁠S&P ​500 to have reported results through Wednesday, 83.5% beat analyst earnings expectations, according to an analysis from Tajinder Dhillon, head of earnings and equity research at LSEG Data and Analytics. INFLATION, FED IN FOCUS

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson said on Thursday the Fed will need to raise interest rates again because inflation is too high. Markets are pricing ⁠in a 94.2% chance of an interest rate hike from the central bank at its next meeting in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Attention will also be on ⁠Fed Governor Lisa Cook's speech, expected later in ⁠the day. Next week's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) figures will provide further clarity on the Fed's monetary policy path after a hotter-than-expected October inflation report last week.

Among other movers, Intuit shares fell 9.7% after the company cut its annual revenue growth forecast and agreed to sell Mailchimp ‌to Bending Spoons for about $3.68 billion, ‌five years after acquiring it for nearly three times as much.