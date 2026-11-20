Manchester United ​do not intend to take legal action against ​a drone operator who filmed the club's ‌training ​session this week, but warned that anyone responsible for further incidents would face significant legal and financial risk. The operator, who identifies himself as Colin but has ‌not disclosed his full name, apologised earlier on Friday for what he called a "total error of judgement" and removed the footage from his YouTube channel.

The footage, filmed at United's Carrington training ground during new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first training session ‌on Thursday, was uploaded online under the username "CC OVERVIEW". In a statement posted on his YouTube channel on Friday, ‌the account holder said that while the flight was legal under drone regulations, filming the session had been "unethical".

"My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time," he said. "I fully accept it was unethical on my ⁠part. ​I would like to apologise ⁠to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any ⁠match."

A club source said there was no security breach at the Carrington site and that, while it was unclear whether the incident ​breached drone laws, United believed it had breached a number of other laws. The club source said the ⁠operator had done the right thing by apologising and removing the content without being contacted by United.

Reuters has contacted the YouTube account holder for ⁠comment. The ​operator added that he had wrongly assumed only warm-up activities would be visible and that the training session would be open to various media outlets.

He also said neither Liverpool nor any other football club had been involved ⁠in his decision to film at Carrington. "The video has been removed from my channel," he said.

Pochettino arrived from the ⁠US men's national team this ⁠week after United sacked Michael Carrick and faces an immediate test with a trip to Liverpool on Sunday. United are languishing 18th in the league table after winning just ‌one of their ‌10 games. Liverpool are fourth.