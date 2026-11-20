Spain on Friday approved ​new water, energy and cybersecurity rules for ‌data ​centres, which the opposition party leading pre-election polls promised to rescind, and critics say could put billions of euros of planned investment at risk. The rules have turned data ‌centres into an issue in the November 29 election, echoing debates in the run-up to this month's midterm congressional elections in the US.

The Socialist-led government has said the new rules, which will require commitments on renewable energy usage and water efficiency, seek ‌to ensure that Spain's data centres are among the most sustainable and secure built anywhere. With abundant renewable energy ‌and swathes of empty land, Spain has become one of the fastest-growing locations for data centres in Europe, at a time when global concerns over their resource consumption, environmental impact and burden on local communities are growing.

The conservative People's Party (PP) pledged to scrap the rules if it wins ⁠the election. In ​a post on X, ⁠Alberto Nadal, PP deputy secretary for the economy, said the set of regulations "effectively bans the installation of data centres".

"We will repeal it and pass ⁠legislation that allows their development while guaranteeing their sustainability." Begoña Villacís, executive director of the industry lobby Spain DC, said on Thursday that ​the rules were "absolutely lethal" for the industry. The group has been arguing for months that they put investments ⁠worth billions of euros at risk.

Amazon's AWS and Microsoft recently said their plans in the region remain unaltered. However, two executives from different companies developing ⁠data ​centres in Spain told Reuters that the new energy requirements make many projects unprofitable, and said they were looking at France and Portugal for new projects. Energy Minister Sara Aagesen said the decree would save consumers €5 billion ($5.5 billion) ⁠a year, largely due to the impact on wholesale electricity prices of burning more gas to produce electricity in a ⁠scenario without the rules.

She ⁠called it a "pioneering decree that I hope will become a benchmark" in Europe. The government also approved a previously announced plan to invest more than €17 billion through 2030 to extend ‌and update power grids. ($1 = ‌0.9108 euros)