The likely incoming head of the ‌US ​House Judiciary Committee on Friday called on top Trump administration officials in the Justice and Homeland Security Departments, warning them to preserve all records, including electronic messages on Signal and other apps.

Democratic US Representative Jamie ‌Raskin, who is poised to lead the panel when his party takes over Congress in January and launches a wave of investigations, also warned the federal law enforcement agencies to seek to recover any communications that were improperly deleted. “There is significant evidence that Trump Administration officials have engaged in the widespread destruction, mutilation, and ‌concealment of government records, seemingly with the express purpose of circumventing federal record preservation laws,” Raskin wrote.

"This attempt to evade transparency extends to the ‌highest levels of federal agencies, including top-ranking law enforcement officials,” he added in the letters, sent to U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin as well as the heads of the FBI, the Bureau of Prisons and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Federal law requires US agencies to preserve records regarding official government business, and Congress holds oversight power ⁠into the ​executive branch.

Democrats, who won control of ⁠both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, are preparing a blitz of probes into Republican President Donald Trump's administration, from its immigration crackdown ⁠and construction projects to alleged Trump family corruption and the Nvidia scandal. They have also planned to investigate Trump's corporate donors as well as other companies and financial firms surrounding ​the president, law firms that made deals with Trump and other targets.

"The Justice Department follows all legal requirements for the management of ⁠federal records involving its official functions and decisions," a department spokesperson said, adding that its staffers would "not be intimidated." Representatives for the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the ⁠Bureau ​of Prisons and ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his letters, the Maryland Democrat cited reports received by the committee of Trump administration officials using "a platform specifically configured to erase communications" to conduct US government business. Raskin included a screenshot of a Signal chat that ⁠he said was between FBI general counsel Samuel Ramer and Drew Lynch, an associate of Donald Trump Jr, over a possible investigation into someone wanted by ⁠US authorities on health fraud charges.

Donald ⁠Trump Jr, speaking broadly at an Axios event earlier this week, denied any alleged corruption or wrongdoing. Other Democrats have already begun probing reports that a Russian oligarch paid for Donald Trump Jr's wedding celebrations earlier this year.

Raskin ‌gave the five agencies ‌and departments until December 3 to comply.