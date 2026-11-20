The COP31 climate conference slipped into overtime on Friday as negotiators from nearly 200 ​countries struggled to bridge deep divisions over fossil fuels and climate finance.

Environmental groups tracking ​the two-week conference heaped pressure on host Turkey and lead negotiator ‌Australia, ​saying the meeting was on track to be the "worst COP ever" because it lacked ambition to address the worsening climate crisis. The biggest points of tension centre around whether a final deal should mention the fossil fuels that are the primary driver of global warming, and whether it should ‌address financial support to help poorer countries adjust.

Climate negotiators stripped out all references to ending the use of fossil fuels in a slimmed-down draft agreement published on Thursday, following objections from Saudi Arabia and other major oil and gas producers. "It is not acceptable to have a COP or a cover document that does not even mention fossil fuels, and we simply will not put up with it," Panamanian Environment Minister ‌Juan Carlos Navarro told a press conference.

CLIMATE CONFERENCE IN TURKEY SHORT ON AMBITION The draft also dropped mention of a $120 billion target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

A ‌new version was expected later on Friday, but hopes of major changes in tone were not high. "We can see where it's going, and it's not going to be a high-ambition text," said Ralph Regenvanu, climate minister of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, which is threatened by sea level rise and worsening storms.

The Australian president of negotiations, Chris Bowen, told reporters he remained hopeful of a deal everyone could get behind. "Things worth doing, in my experience, don't come easy," he said. "People ⁠have strong ​views, of course. I'm not stepping away from that, ⁠but no one has said to me 'Let's give up and go home'."

While the conference was scheduled to end on Friday, in recent years efforts to secure consensus at climate summits have regularly blown past this deadline by more than 24 ⁠hours. This year's talks have been further complicated by war and rising living costs, which are competing for the attention of policymakers and the public.

The United States, the world's largest historical greenhouse gas emitter, is also absent from the ​talks for the second year in a row after President Donald Trump ended cooperation on the climate, calling global warming a hoax. A UN report last month found the world ⁠is set to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming above pre-industrial levels, a threshold that governments agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to pursue efforts to respect.

CARBON CAPTURE - EXPENSIVE AND UNPROVEN The draft deal now under discussion acknowledges the projected overshoot and ⁠encourages ​accelerated deployment of technologies that can remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere to help eventually bring temperatures back down.

But several country delegations have criticised the mention of carbon removal in the draft, saying the technologies are expensive and unproven at scale, and that including them in a deal opens the door to continued oil and gas development. "It allows developed countries to continue producing oil and gas ⁠with a claim that CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage) will fix it, while we will have a bigger role to triple renewables, which is not balanced at all," said Bob Natifu, Uganda’s ⁠commissioner of climate change and carbon markets.

OPEC members ⁠Saudi Arabia and Venezuela have both made a case for a future role for fossil fuels in their official speeches to the conference. Mohamed Adow, director of the climate think tank Power Shift Africa, was downbeat:

"The COP presidents want to tell us this has been a great COP. Well, I can ‌tell you without any doubt ‌that this has been the worst COP ever."